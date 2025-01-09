Maharashtra: Central Railway Proposes Sleeper Vande Bharat Express on Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune Routes

The popularity of the Vande Bharat Train continues to grow among Indian passengers, with services operating nationwide. The Vande Bharat Train has received an overwhelming response, marking a new chapter for Indian Railways. To cater to passenger needs, various types of Vande Bharat Trains have been introduced, including the Amrit Bharat Train and Vande Bharat Metro. Soon, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will also be introduced, with trials already underway following its initial reveal. The first sleeper train is expected to launch on a specific route shortly.

Railway officials have announced plans for the first Vande Bharat Train route in Maharashtra. Newly appointed D.R.M. Vinayak Garg of Nagpur stated that the Nagpur Board of Central Railway has submitted a proposal to the Railway Board. He mentioned that passengers have long requested new trains on the Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune routes, leading to this proposal for the Vande Bharat Express.

The proposed Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate on these routes in Maharashtra. Other divisions have also expressed interest in running the sleeper service. The Nagpur division aims to establish the Vande Bharat train on the Nagpur-Mumbai and Nagpur-Pune routes, pending Railway Board approval. The construction of the sleeper Vande Bharat train is progressing rapidly, and a decision will be made as soon as the train is ready.

Currently, the Nagpur-Sikandarabad and Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Expresses are operational from Nagpur, with plans to add two more services. Recently, the Railway Board announced the launch of four new Vande Bharat Expresses from Pune, including routes to Shegaon, Vadodara, Secunderabad, and Belgaum.