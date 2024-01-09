Pune Municipal Corporation Opens Junior Engineer Recruitment with 113 Positions

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the recruitment process for Junior Engineer positions. A total of 113 vacancies will be filled through this process, with 13 reserved for ex-servicemen and 100 open for all categories.

Key Information:

Position: Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Civil) Total Vacancies: 113

113 Vacancies for Ex-servicemen: 13

13 Vacancies for All Categories: 100

100 Application Start Date: January 16, 2024

January 16, 2024 Website for More Information: Pune Municipal Corporation website

Experience Requirement Scrapped:

Previously, a 3-year experience requirement was mandatory for Junior Engineer positions. However, following significant requests from numerous candidates, the PMC administration proposed removing this condition. The state government recently approved this proposal. Now, any graduate or diploma holder can apply for these positions.

Seeking further Information:

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Pune Municipal Corporation for detailed information about the recruitment process and eligibility criteria.