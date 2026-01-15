Pune Municipal Elections 2026: Woman Finds Vote Cast in Her Name Before Voting at Ward No 21 (VIDEO)

Pune Municipal Elections 2026: A shocking incident was reported on Thursday during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, where a woman found that a vote had already been cast in her name at a polling booth. According to the reports, the incident occurred at Kataria High School in Ward 21. After questioning officials at the polling booth, she was later allowed to cast a postal vote. A video of the incident quickly circulated on social media.

Watch Video Here:

Youth Congress leader Akshay Jain raised the issue, saying the woman was shocked to see a signature against her name in the voter list before she had voted.

“When I went to vote, I saw that my name already had a mark indicating I had voted,” the woman said. “I pointed out the error to the officials, and after repeated requests, I was later allowed to cast a postal vote.”

Jain also claimed that complaints had been received about votes being cast in the names of deceased voters.

Voting for the 165 seats across 41 wards began Thursday at 7:30 a.m. and will continue until 5:30 p.m. A total of 1,153 candidates are contesting the elections.