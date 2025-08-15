Pune News: Two Passengers Fight Over a Seat in Moving ST Bus, Video of Clash Goes Viral

Pune: A video of violent fight between two passenger in moving ST bus has gone viral on social media. This fight erupted over the minor issue. The entire video of this incident was caught on camera by the co-passenger. In the video, two person who are looking as collage going students initially argued verbally, but the dispute escalated into a physical altercation and nearby people were trying to resolve this. It is said that this fight took place due to a dispute over a place.

According to the News18 lokmat report, This incident has taken place in Narayangaon, Pune. In this incident, a fight has taken place in an ST bus between passengers. Initially, there was a verbal argument due to a dispute over a place. Later, this argument further turned into a fight. At this time, both the passengers had beaten each other with a storm of kicks in the bus. During this fight, many people tried to resolve the dispute. But both were not ready to end the fight.

Meanwhile in another incident A verbal altercation between traffic police and cab driver. This incident took place on Busy road of Pune near railway station and has gone viral on internet. According to media reports this fight happened after the minor accident that occurred involving cab and another vehicle after which the cab driver parked his car on roadside.

After seeing car parked on busy road police man arrived and told driver that you are blocking the traffic and disturbing people. Following this he confronted and allegedly abused him, then officer stopped and physically assaulted driver. Cab driver recorded the incident and clip has gone viral.