Pune: Orphanage building gutted in fire, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the ground floor of the Tayyabia Orphanage's four-story building. The event occurred at about 1 a.m. today.

According to a Pune fire department official, the fire was spewing thick smoke. The children, ages 6 to 16, were relocated to a safer area to avoid any discomfort or health risks caused by smoke inhalation. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes of the firefighters arriving on the scene. The officer stated that some food grain sacks and other items placed on the ground floor had been destroyed. According to officials, it is thought that a short circuit caused the fire to ignite.

The brigade team included fire officer Pradeep Khedekar from the Pune fire department, driver Atul Mohite, Tandel-owner Chandrakant Gawde and jawan Azim Shaikh, Gaurav Kamble and Tandel-owner Asif Sheikh from the Pune Cantonment Fire Brigade, driver Omkar Sasane and jawan Pramod Chavan, Kundalit Gaikwad, Sachin Bhagat, Nikhil Jagtap, and Pankaj Rasal.