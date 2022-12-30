Pune: passenger attempts to rape a female rickshaw driver

It has come to light that a female rickshaw driver who was carrying a passenger attempted to rape by the passenger. The incident took place on December 26 at about 10 o'clock near Katraj Ghat. In this case, a 38-year-old female rickshaw driver filed a complaint with the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. As a result, the accused has been arrested. The arrested passenger has been identified as Nikhil Ashok Memzade (age 30, Res. Shankar Math Hadapsar).

According to reports, the victim is a rickshaw driver. Around 8 p.m. on the night of December 26, the accused hired a rickshaw from the Katraj area. He told the female driver he wanted to go to Katraj Ghat and took a rickshaw there. Meanwhile, he forced himself on a woman in a rickshaw near a lodging in Katraj Ghat. However, after the woman refused, the accused attempted to forcefully intimate with her. He beat the complainant and demanded physical intercourse with her when she objected.

While the complainant refused, the accused stripped and sat in the rickshaw naked. The victim jumped out of the rickshaw and went towards Katraj Ghat as a result of his behavior. In addition, while naked, the accused began chasing the woman. This incident occurred at Katraj Ghat at ten o'clock at night. Police launched an inquiry after receiving the woman's complaint and arrested the culprit. The Bharti Vidyapeeth Police is investigating the incident further.

"A female rickshaw driver was molested, and the passenger attempted to rape the female rickshaw driver. The accused tried to talk dirty with the victim and tried to rape her near Katraj Ghat. The victim filed a complaint. We arrested the accused, and we are further investigating the case," said Senior Police Inspector Shrihari Bahirat.