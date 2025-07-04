Pune Pitbull Attack: Man Brutally Mauled by Dog in Kondhwa, Horrific Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (July 4, 2025): A man was brutally attacked by a Pitbull dog in Pune’s Kondhwa area near the Somaji Petrol Pump.The horrifying incident was captured on video. It showed the victim screaming for help as the Pitbull clamped down on his hand and refused to let go. The man sat helplessly on the ground with his hand locked inside the dog’s jaws while onlookers tried desperately to free him.

Trigger Warning: Man Cries For Help As Pitbull Clamps Down On His Hand In Pune pic.twitter.com/FWrgptbDQl — Pune First (@Pune_First) July 3, 2025

One person hit the dog with a rod while another poured water on it. Despite these efforts, the Pitbull continued to grip the man’s hand tightly. In another video the injured man is seen with a bleeding hand as locals take him to the hospital on a two wheeler.

The situation of the man is not clear and police have not released any official statement about it. It’s also not known whether the dog’s owner has faced any action so far.