Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against 21 Accused in Vanraj Andekar Murder Case

In a significant development in the Vanrajj Andekar murder case, the Pune Police has invoked The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against 21 accused involved in the killing. The Pune has booked notorious criminal Somnath alias Soma Gaikwad, Vanraj Andekar’s sister her husband and two minor accused under the MCOCA.

Over 21 members of the Soma Gaikwad led by the mastermind of the Andekar murder Somnath Gaikwad have been booked by the Pune Police. Sanjivani Jayant Komkar (res. 309, Nana Peth) Jayant Laxman Komkar (age 52), nephew Prakash Jayant Komkar, Ganesh Laxman Komkar (37), notorious criminal Soma alias Somnath Sayaji Gaikwad (res. Ambegaon Plateau, Dhankawadi) Aniket Dudhbhate (res. Ambegaon Pathar, Dhankawadi), Tushar alias Aba Kadam (Res. Dhankawadi), Sagar Pawar (Res. Dhankawadi), Pawan Kartal (Res. Mangalwar Peth), Sam alias Sameer Kale, Akash Mhaske, Sangam Waghmare are booked by the police under the MCOCA act.

Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead on September 1 at around 9:30 pm by almost 10 to 15 men who came on bikes and allegedly opened fire at Andekar who was standing near his house in Nana Peth, Pune. Later the accused attacked Andekar with koyta and fled the spot while Vanraj Andekar was lying in a pool of blood. Andekar was rushed to the nearby KEM hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.