Pune: Police Officer Dies by Suicide at Lodge, Note Recovered

Pune Suicide News: An assistant police inspector from the Sangli police department has died by suicide in Pune, reportedly frustrated by ongoing health issues. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Marathe. He allegedly consumed poison at a lodge in Pune to end his life.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Deccan police station in Pune. Marathe, who was serving in the Sangli police force at Tasgaon, was only 25 years old when he was appointed as an assistant police inspector.

His family resides in Dehu, Pune district. Marathe had been on leave for the past few days due to illness and had come to Pune for treatment of a knee problem. During his visit, after receiving treatment, he returned to the lodge, where he took his own life, reportedly distressed by his ongoing health issues.

A suicide note was recovered at the scene. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

Read Also | Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252