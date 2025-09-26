Pune: Police Use Drones To Bust Illicit Liquor Rackets, 13 Booked And Goods Worth ₹49,050 Seized

As part of a special campaign to curb illegal activities, police have deployed drones to track and act against illicit liquor production units. During the drive, 13 accused involved in brewing country liquor and selling both Indian and foreign alcohol illegally were booked in 11 separate cases. Deputy Commissioner of Police Somaya Munde had directed strict action to completely eliminate such unlawful businesses. In the operation, police seized 178 liters of illicit liquor and 600 liters of raw chemicals used in production, along with other materials, altogether valued at ₹49,050, as part of the crackdown.

The action was carried out on Wednesday (September 24) from early morning through a planned raid in the jurisdiction of Zone 4. Authorities identified hidden spots where country liquor was secretly brewed and sold. A total of 13 individuals were charged in 11 cases, and goods worth ₹49,050 were seized. This included 178 liters of country-made liquor valued at ₹16,300 and raw materials including 600 liters of chemicals, worth ₹28,000, along with other items used in the process. Police emphasized that such operations will continue until the illegal trade is eradicated.

Also Read: Pune Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Coming Days, Yellow Alert Issued

The campaign was conducted with a large police presence to ensure success. It involved 18 police officers and 60 personnel who carried out the raid across different locations. The drive was executed under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Somaya Munde, ACP Pranjali Sonawane, and Vitthal Dabhade. All police officers and personnel from Zone 4 participated in the mission, which highlighted the department’s commitment to eliminate illicit liquor businesses. Authorities affirmed that technology like drones will play a bigger role in future operations.