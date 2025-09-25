Pune Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain in Coming Days, Yellow Alert Issued

After two days break, Punekars are likely to experience heavy rainfall alert for city. As per the IMD Pune district might receive torrential rains as a yellow alert for city is issued. Despite consistent rainfall since mid-August, Punekars should prepare for a potential surge of rain at the end of the month.

Other than Pune Konkan and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been given an orange alert on September 27. IMD has predicted a fresh spell of heavy rain across Maharashtra over the coming days. According to the Met department Maharashtra has already experienced rainfall above the average, prompting a renewed warning of heavy rainfall.

As per IMD: Heavy rain alert (yellow) is in Place for Pune city for 27,28 September.

Follow IMD to see the latest alert for different districts for upcoming rain spell. Cloud symbol denotes heavy rainhttps://t.co/BsrZ1R3ue5pic.twitter.com/87ypr7JjJ7 — Dr. Vineet Kumar (@vineet_mausam) September 25, 2025

Intensity of the rain is expected to escalate from September 26, with some areas facing intense downpours in a short span, leading to flood-like conditions and significant impacts on agriculture and daily life.

On 25 September 2025, a yellow alert has been issued for 21 districts of Maharashtra, while Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli are under an orange alert due to the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.According to IMD Mumbai Observatory, the intensity of rainfall will increase between 26 and 29 September, impacting Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

A low-pressure system has formed over the northeastern Bay of Bengal, extending the low-pressure belt towards northern Karnataka. Furthermore, another low-pressure area is expected to develop near the southern coast of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh by Thursday, potentially amplifying the weather conditions in Maharashtra.