Thane to CSMT in Metro: Seamless Travel to CSMT Promises Relief for Millions, Road Jam on Ghodbunder to Reduce

Thane and Mumbai commuters are one step closer to realizing their long-awaited dream of direct metro travel between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). On Monday, September 22, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the first trial run of Metro Line 4. This milestone brings Thane’s metro aspirations closer to reality and promises significant time savings while easing traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road, a key arterial route connecting the city to Mumbai, reported NDTV Marathi.

Metro Line 4 will offer multiple benefits, including shorter travel times and reduced traffic pressure in the Ghodbunder area. According to Chief Minister Fadnavis, the plan is to commence metro services on the 58-kilometer connected route between CSMT and Thane by late 2026 or early 2027. The service will integrate Metro 4, Metro 4A, and Metro 11 (Vadala to CSMT), providing commuters with seamless connectivity across the city and suburbs, reported NDTV Marathi.

This 58-kilometer corridor connecting Thane, Mumbai city, and the suburbs is set to become India’s longest metro line. Once connected to CSMT, around 2.1 million commuters are expected to use this route daily. When only Metro 4 becomes operational, daily ridership is projected at approximately 1.34 million passengers. Travel time is expected to reduce by 50% to 75%, significantly improving road traffic conditions across the region, reported NDTV Marathi.

Metro 4, spanning 32 kilometers, and Metro 4A, covering 35 kilometers, will together feature 32 stations along the route. The elevated corridor from Vadala to Kasarvadavali includes 30 stations and will serve as a vital link between the eastern and western suburbs, Mumbai city, and Thane. The line will also connect with Metro 11 (Vadala to CSMT), extending the total network to 55 kilometers, and integrate with the Eastern Expressway, Central Railway, Monorail, and proposed Metro lines 2B, 5, and 6, reported NDTV Marathi.

For operational support, a 45-hectare metro car shed has been allocated at Mogharpada. This facility will serve as a depot for Metro 4, Metro 4A, Metro 10, and Metro 11, ensuring smooth functioning and maintenance of the city’s largest metro network, reported NDTV Marathi.