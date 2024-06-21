Pune Porsche Accident Case: Father of Minor Accused Granted Bail

Pune car accident case: Vishal Agarwal, the father of a teenager accused in the Pune Porsche accident, has been granted bail by the Pune Sessions Court. The incident occurred on May 19 when the teen, driving the Porsche at high speed while intoxicated, collided with a bike, resulting in the deaths of software engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

Pune car accident case: Pune district court granted bail to the father of the minor accused. He got the bail in primary case where he was booked under sections 75 & 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.



Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both IT engineers working in Pune were killed… — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Agarwal and his wife Shivani were arrested for suspected involvement in swapping the blood samples of their 17-year-old son to conceal his inebriated state during the accident.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Vishal Agarwal, stated, "My client has been granted bail by the Sessions Court in Pune. It is his duty to abide by the conditions imposed by the Court and shall continue to cooperate with the investigation agency."

Investigations revealed that the parents allegedly paid a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to swap their son's blood sample at the Juvenile Justice Board's premises, where the teen was later released. The bribe was reportedly facilitated by Atul Ghatkamble, a ward boy at Sassoon Hospital, upon the advice of Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor from the hospital's Forensic Medicine department and chief medical officer, respectively.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report initially showed no alcohol in the blood sample, leading to suspicions. Subsequently, a second blood test at another hospital and DNA tests confirmed that the samples belonged to different individuals.

Meanwhile, the teenage accused remains in an observation home until June 25 as the investigation continues.