Pune Porsche Accident Case: Two Sassoon Doctors, Hospital Staffer Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A Pune court on Friday remanded two doctors, a staffer of Sassoon General Hospital, and one other individual to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the May 19 Porsche crash that killed two IT professionals.

Pune car accident case: Pune District Court sent two doctors of Sasoon Hospital Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shrihari Halnor and one staffer, Atul Ghatkamble to 14 days of judicial custody... They were allegedly involved in manipulating the blood samples of the minor accused. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2024

Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Shrihari Halnor, Atul Ghatkamble, all associated with Sassoon General Hospital, and Amar Gaikwad were produced before District Additional Sessions Judge V.R. Kachare, who ordered their judicial custody.

The crash occurred in Kalyani Nagar when a speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by a drunk minor, collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh.

Taware, Halnor, and Ghatkamble are accused of conspiring with the juvenile’s parents to replace blood samples intended for alcohol testing. Gaikwad is accused of acting as a middleman between the doctors and the juvenile’s father, police said.

Investigating Officer Sunil Tambe informed the court that police custody of Gaikwad and another alleged middleman, Ashpak Makandar, would end on June 10. However, a magisterial custody remand for Gaikwad was sought due to new information regarding his role in the conspiracy.

(With Agency Inputs)