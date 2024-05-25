Pune Porsche Accident: Police Warn Bars and Pubs, Vow Strict Action if Found Serving Liquor to Minors

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued stern warnings to pub and bar operators in Pune, cautioning them against flouting guidelines. Stating the strict adherence to regulations, the Pune CP has specifically warned establishments against serving alcohol to minors and breaching designated operating hours. Any violations will result in legal action under Section 77 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against those found serving alcohol to minors.

If a bar is found serving liquor to a minor shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years and shall also be liable to a fine which may extend up to one lakh rupees after certified a duly qualified medical practitioner.

The action is taken on the background of the Kalyaninagar Porsche accident where a minor car driver crushed two IT professionals under his speeding Porsche killing them on the spot. The incident created a public outcry against the bars serving liquor to minors and operating beyond the stipulated time.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar also stated that strict action will be taken against establishments violating time guidelines. The pubs, bars and other eateries will be liable to strict action if found operating beyond 1:30 Am.

It was observed that most of the small scale late night eateries were operating till 3:30 Am mostly in the Nulstop area in Pune. The late night eateries attracted youth mostly under the influence of alcohol proving to be a menace to the residents. LokamtTimes.com had reported an incident of violent altercations between two groups in the Nalstop area in Kothrud. The youth under the influence engaged in fist fights near the late night eateries which operated till almost 3:00 Am creating a sense of fear for the locals.