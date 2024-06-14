Pune: Private Bus Caught Fire in Pimpri Chinchwad Area Near Nashik Crossroad (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2024 11:15 AM2024-06-14T11:15:36+5:302024-06-14T11:17:52+5:30
A fire erupted in a private bus near Nashik crossroad in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on Friday, June 14. After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A private bus caught fire near the Nashik crossroad in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune. No casualties or injuries reported. The fire was brought under control by the fire tenders.— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024
(Visuals source: Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/ysxaXT7t5L
No casualties or injuries were reported. The reason for the fire is still unknown, and further details are awaited.