Pune: Private Bus Caught Fire in Pimpri Chinchwad Area Near Nashik Crossroad (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2024 11:15 AM2024-06-14T11:15:36+5:302024-06-14T11:17:52+5:30

A fire erupted in a private bus near Nashik crossroad in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on Friday, June 14.

A fire erupted in a private bus near Nashik crossroad in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area on Friday, June 14. After receiving information about the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported. The reason for the fire is still unknown, and further details are awaited.

