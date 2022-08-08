Pune Railway News: All Pune-Lonavala local trains to resume by August 22

The Pune Railway Department has informed that all local services between Pune and Lonavala will be resumed by August 22. There are currently 13 local trains running between Pune and Lonavala. All the local trains which were stopped during the corona pandemic have not started yet. But by August 22, all 40 train will run in a phased manner. Also, four more local trains will start from August 8, while six trains will start from August 15. Four more local trains on the Pune-Lonavala route will resume from August 22, said Pune Railway Division Public Relations Officer Manoj Zhanwar. This is good news for those traveling from Pune.

It has also been reported that like trains between Pune and Mumbai, local trains going to Lonavala will stop at all the stations in both the cities. About 97 percent of the express trains running from Pune have resumed. The railway department has informed that only a few trains are left and they will also start soon. About 40,000 to 50,000 people commute daily.