Pune Rains: 11 Cows and 3 Buffaloes Drown in Warje Due to Heavy Rain

Pune City is grappling with severe flooding due to heavy rains. In a tragic incident in the Warje area, floodwaters have claimed the lives of several livestock. These animals were tied in a cowshed near the riverbed by Warje cemetery. The relentless rains and the release of dam water caused the river to swell overnight, submerging the entire cowshed within hours. Fourteen animals, including eleven cows and three buffaloes, drowned in the floodwaters. Remarkably, four to five animals managed to survive by standing upright in the water.

The livestock owner was unaware of the danger as the water surged into the shed suddenly, leaving no time for a rescue. In response to the flooding, the district administration has appealed to citizens to stay safe and avoid panic. Officials have announced the release of over 35,000 cusecs of water from the Khadakwasla dam by 4:00 PM, which may cause water levels to rise further.