Pune Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Netizens Share Videos on X

Amid soaring temperatures in Maharashtra's Pune, the city witnessed heavy rainfall on Thursday, May 9. Meanwhile, the elated residents were quick to share videos on social media platforms of the showers experienced across various parts of the city.

An X (Twitter) User Shared a Video of the Rainfall in Pune.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has issued a weather alert for the upcoming days, indicating a shift in weather patterns across the region. The weather department forecast thunderstorms and light rainfall from May 12 to 14 in the city.

Heavy Rainfall in Pune

Pune finds respite from scorching temperatures as heavy rains and gusty winds sweep through, offering a refreshing break from the ongoing heatwave. ☔️🌬️ #PuneWeather#PuneRain#Heatwavepic.twitter.com/Fu5ROHb4RA — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 9, 2024

IMD signalled the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40kmph at isolated places across various regions. This weather pattern is likely to bring relief from the wrenching heat.

Another X User on Pune Rainfall

#Punerains hopefully will give little more relief from 🥵 temperatures. Meanwhile in Warje an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/OXMclIYlEA — Jyoti pendse 🇮🇳 (@priority_n) May 9, 2024

Polling in Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies is scheduled to take place on May 13.