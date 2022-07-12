Pune: River overflows on roads in Hinjewadi IT Park!

Hinjewadi (Pune): Due to heavy waterlogging on the main road leading to Phase III in IT Park, locals, including ITians, are realizing that the river has overflowed on some of the roads. Between Phase II and Phase III, the road is about four feet deep and a hundred meters long. As the water is not draining, drivers have to work hard to get out of it. Primarily, because two-wheelers have so much water in their rooms, they have to cross the road with their lives in hand, anticipating water and potholes.

Meanwhile, torrential rains have lashed the Itinagari area for the last five to six days, causing waterlogging in many places. As a result, almost all major roads leading to the IT park are jammed with long queues of vehicles. Citizens have to bear the undue hardship of this.

Here, the MIDC administration is responsible for the maintenance and repair of many roads. However, with such a large amount of water on the main road leading to Phase III, which is very busy in the IT Park, the road is literally turning into a river.