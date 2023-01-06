Pune: Rs 29.25 Lakh Extorted From Builder, Case Registered Against Four

The Chaturshringi police station has lodged a case against four people who went to Signature Tower in Balewadi and extorted Rs 29.25 lakh from the builder and illegally demanded a three-BHK flat and Rs 24 lakh in the housing project.

Chetan Subhash Balwadkar (35), Rohan Subhash Balwadkar (33), both of Laxminagar, Balewadi, Sagar Vasant Balwadkar (35), of Garmal, Dhayari, and Aditya Dattatray Hagwane (33), of Kondhwa Budruk, Pune, have been charged.

The complainant is a construction businessman, according to police information. At Balewadi, he is working on a project called Signature Tower. The construction of this building is ongoing, and the accused visited the site from time to time, for various reasons, and extorted Rs 26.75 lakh in cash and Rs 2.50 lakh through RTGS from Patil by claiming fear of the site being closed down and defamation on social media. The accused did not stop there, demanding an additional Rs 24 lakh and a three-bedroom flat in a Balewadi housing project. The police are looking into the incident further.