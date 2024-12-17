Pune RTO to Take Action Against Underage Students Driving Without License; Parents Face ₹25,000 Fine or 3 Years Imprisonment

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has launched a special drive to curb the issue of underage students driving on city roads. If minors are caught driving without a license and violating traffic rules, a case will be filed against their parents, along with a penalty of ₹25,000 or up to three years of imprisonment.

Reports indicate that minors under the age of 18 are often seen riding two-wheelers with engine capacities exceeding 50cc, carrying multiple passengers, speeding, and using loud horns, particularly around schools and colleges. These reckless behaviors significantly increase the risk of accidents. In response, the RTO has intensified its efforts to conduct thorough checks, as confirmed by RTO officer Swapnil Bhosale.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, vehicle owners are penalized if underage drivers are found operating their vehicles. Additionally, according to Section 18, minors are prohibited from driving commercial vehicles. In such cases, vehicle owners face criminal charges, and the parents of the minor driver are liable for penalties, including a ₹25,000 fine or a three-year jail term.

Complaints regarding underage driving near key areas of the city, especially around educational institutions, have risen. These incidents, which also involve young girls, have raised serious concerns about traffic safety and the risk of accidents. As a result, the RTO has stepped up its inspection drive to address this growing issue.