Pune: Rural Police Detain 10 Suspects From Both Groups in Sinhagad Firing Incident

One person died on the spot and another was seriously injured in the firing incident that took place on Saturday midnight near Ghera Sinhagad village near Khanapur. The deceased has been identified as Rohit alias Bhorya Dhile, while Tejas Vagh (both of Khanapur, Dist. Haveli, Dist. Pune) is critical. Complaints have been filed in Haveli police station by both the groups involved in the firing, and the police have detained 10 people for investigation.

The police have detained the accused Mangesh alias Munna Mohan Darwatkar (age 25 years, Res. Kondgaon, Dist. Haveli, Dist. Pune), Vaibhav alias Sonya Shivaji Jagde (Age 20 years, Dist. Ambed Varchi Ali, Dist. Velha, Dist. Pune), Siddesh Rajendra Pasalkar (age 25, Res. Ambed, Dist. Velha, District Pune), Prathamesh alias Bhavdya Maruti Javalkar (age-18), Sumeet alias Dadya Kiran Sapkal (age-20), Ketan alias Dadya Narayan Javalkar (age-23), Vaibhav Kishore Pawar (18 years old, all of them, resident of Khanapur, Dist. Haveli, Pune), Tejas Chandrakant Vagh (24 years old, resident of Varchi Ali, Khanapur, Dist. Haveli, Dist. Pune).

According to the police, Rohit Dhile and Tejas Wagh had a heated argument few days ago at Sambarewadi in Ghera Sinhagad village in Haveli police station limits. On September 14, Tejas Wagh, along Mangesh Darwatkar, Vaibhav Jagde, Sangram Balasaheb Wagh, Siddesh Pasalkar, Swapnil Chavan, Ketan Javalkar, Ganesh Javalkar, Prathamesh Javalkar, Tejas Wagh, Somnath Ananta Wagh, Akash aka Dadaya Ananta Wagh, Sumit Sapkal, Vaibhav Pawar and other accused fired rounds in the air and brutally murdered Rohit Dhile by stabbing him with an iron rod, koyta and other sharp weapons.

After attacking Rohit all the accused fled the spot. Omkar Dharmendra Dhile (Rest. Khanapur, Distt. Haveli, Dist. Pune) filed a complaint in this regard at Haveli Police Station accordingly he filed a murder case and initiated a probe.

In another complaint filed at the Haveli police station, it is mentioned that Rohit alias Bhorya Dhile allegedly abused Tejas Chandrakant Wagh over the phone and challenged him to come to Khanapur Chowk at Sambrewadi on September 14 around one o'clock in the night. Accordingly, Tejas along with his accomplices went to Khanapur to meet Rohit. It has been alleged that Rohit along with his friends Yash alias Mamya Javalkar, Vikas alias Pandya Narge, Sahil Kondke, Chetan alias Dadya Javalkar, and Pravin Sambare allegedly assaulted Somnath Ananta Wagh, Tejas Chandrakant Wagh and fired a bullet at Tejas seriously injuring him accordingly a complaint was filed by Suresh Dashrath Tagunde who is the uncle of Tejas Wagh.

Considering the seriousness of the crime, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chopde, and Deputy Divisional Police Officer Sunil Kumar Pujari instructed Police Inspector Avinash Shilimkar, and Police Inspector Sachin Wangde to investigate the crime thoroughly. Accordingly, special teams of the local crime branch of Haveli and Velha Police Station were formed to search for the accused involved in the crime, upon getting information from credible sources and performing technical analysis the police detained 10 accused involved in the crime, and further investigations of this case are underway.