Pune Shocker: 65-Year Old Attacked In Retaliation by 11 Goons In Hadapsar

In a shocking incident in Hadapsar, Pune, a group of 11 individuals allegedly vandalized vehicles using swords and other sharp weapons near Kothari Wheels in Ramtekdi around 10 PM on Monday. They reportedly targeted the vehicles under the assumption that someone from the area had tipped off the police about a robbery. Subsequently, the group allegedly attacked a senior citizen with a sword, causing serious injuries.

Following a complaint filed by Punjab Singh Faujisingh Kalyani, aged 65, residing near Kothari Villas in Ramtekdi, Hadapsar, the Wanowri Police Station has registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307, 324, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149, 427, 504, 506(2), and 120(b), along with sections of the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act. The accused individuals named in the case are Ravisingh Shamsingh Kalyani, Hukumsingh Ramsingh Kalyani, Ramsingh Mohansingh Kalyani, Ajaysingh Hukumsingh Kalyani, Ailansingh Ramsingh Kalyani, Jindalsingh Ramsingh Kalyani, Hindusingh Ramsingh Kalyani, Rajusingh Ramsingh Kalyani, Nihalsingh Shamsingh Kalyani, Sonihalsingh Shamsingh Kalyani, and Basantikaur Shamsingh Kalyani. All 11 accused have been arrested by the police.

According to police reports, both the accused and the complainant reside in the same neighborhood. Allegedly, the accused believed that the complainant had informed the police about a robbery they had committed earlier. Ravisingh Kalyani, one of the accused, purportedly attacked the complainant with a sword, causing serious injuries to his head and legs. Additionally, Hukum Singh Kalyani, another accused, reportedly assaulted the complainant's grandson on the head with a sword, causing serious injuries.

The accused individuals instilled a sense of terror in the neighborhood, threatening to harm anyone who attempted to assist the complainant. They also damaged the two-wheeler belonging to the complainant's son and grandson by pelting stones at the vehicle. Local residents alerted the police about the incident, prompting officials from the Wanowrie police station to swiftly respond and apprehend the accused, including Ailansingh Kalyani, who has a criminal record with nine serious crimes previously registered at Khopoli, Raisani, and Nerul police stations.Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Sonwane.