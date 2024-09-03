Pune Shocker: Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Boy in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A shocking incident has come to light from Pimpri-Chinchwad city where a 12-year-old boy was subjected to unnatural torture after being sweet-talked into an empty room by an 18-year-old man. The incident occurred on 31st August on the road leading from Rahatni Bus Stop to Gondambe Chowk at around 9:30 AM.

The victim's father has filed a complaint at the Wakad police station in this regard. Accordingly, the Wakad police have filed a case and arrested the accused, identified as Uday Maruti Lokhande (Age-18, Res. Vaidwadi Vasti, Pimple Gurav, Sangvi).

According to the police, the 12-year-old son of the complainant was walking from Rahatni bus stop towards Gondambe Chowk when the accused who is unknown to the victim approached him on a bike and lured him to drop him home. The accused allegedly took the victim on his bike empty room in Sangvi and sexually assaulted him.

The accused allegedly sexually tortured the victim by performing unnatural sex and threatened to kill him if he disclosed the incident to anyone. The Wakad police swung into action upon receiving the information and immediately arrested the perpetrator.

A case has been registered and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Ghorpade of the Wakad police station.