Pune Shocker: Man Caught Transporting Wife’s Body on Two-Wheeler After Murder, Case Registered

A shocking and chilling incident has come to light within the jurisdiction of the Nanded City Police Station in Pune. Around 1:30 a.m., police apprehended a young man red-handed while he was transporting his wife’s body on a two-wheeler. According to police reports, the arrested accused has been identified as Rakesh Ramnayak Nisar. He allegedly strangled his wife, Babita Rakesh Nisar, to death in a fit of rage following a personal dispute late Monday night. After committing the crime, Rakesh attempted to dispose of the body.

He placed Babita’s body on a two-wheeler and set off towards the Swaminarayan Temple from Bhumkar Bridge. However, his suspicious behavior caught the attention of the patrolling teams from Ambegaon and Bharati Vidyapeeth police stations. They intercepted him, and during questioning, the horrifying truth emerged. Rakesh was immediately taken into custody.

This gruesome incident has once again shaken the city of Pune. A case of murder has been registered against Rakesh, and further investigation is currently underway.