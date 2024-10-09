Pune Shocker: Son Allegedly Kills Father with Cement Block Over Family Dispute in Daund

A shocking incident has come to light from the Daund area of Pune District where a son allegedly killed his father by smashing his head with a cement block over a petty family dispute. The incident occurred on October 08.

The mother of the accused has filed a complaint at the Daund police station in this regard. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused Sachin Randive (Rest. Sathenagar, Daund).

According to the police, deceased Sunil Randive argued with his son Sachin. The complainant intervened and asked the accused to stop arguing with his father, however, the accused continued the argument. Later the deceased asked the accused to leave the house and locked the house.

At around 8:00 pm when the deceased Sachin Randive was sleeping in the house courtyard, the accused allegedly smashed his head with a cement block. Sachin was rushed to the district hospital and later shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The police have arrested the accused and further probe is underway.