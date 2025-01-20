Pune Shooting Incident: Steel Company Supervisor Injured as Two Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire in Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune, Maharashtra (January 20, 2025): A shooting incident occurred at Kailash Steel Company in the Varale area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday. Two assailants on a bike opened fire indiscriminately, injuring the company’s supervisor.

The supervisor was seriously wounded after being shot in the stomach. It is believed the attack was an attempt to extort ransom from the company owner and intimidate workers.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the two suspects arriving on a bike. They opened fire near the company premises, shooting two rounds. After the attack, the assailants fled the scene. The area was left in a state of panic, with workers in confusion following the shooting.

The police suspect that the assailants were local villagers. They have cordoned off several areas within the Mahlunge police station limits in an attempt to capture the attackers. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are actively searching for the suspects.