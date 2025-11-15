Pune: Speeding on Pune–Bengaluru Highway Continues Despite Strict Limits

Navale Bridge accident which occurred on 13th november,2025 left many people injured and several died. The accident happend after contrainer going from Satara to Mumbai lost control hitting 10 to 12 vehicles, causing fire. This accident has once again raised serious concern about the speed limit for heavy vehicles. To prevent such accidents on the Pune-Bengaluru bypass, the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been reduced from 60 kilometers per hour to 40 kilometers per hour in the eight-kilometer stretch between the New Katraj Tunnel and the Navale Bridge. However many drivers were seen flouting the rules.

Serious accidents have occurred in the Navale Bridge area on the Mumbai-Bengaluru bypass in the past. The eight-kilometer stretch from the New Katraj Tunnel to the Navale Bridge area on the bypass is steep. Due to this, the brakes of speeding heavy vehicles have failed in this area, leading to serious accidents. Taking note of the serious accidents that have occurred in the Navale bridge area, the Traffic Police, National Highways Authority of India, and the Municipal Corporation came together and took measures to prevent accidents in this area. Many people have died in accidents.

Fatal accidents in the Navale Bridge area...

Year - Accidents - Number of fatalities

2021: 21 28

2022: 25 27

2023: 22 31

2024: 18 20

2025: 09 0 9

(January 1 to October 31, 2025)

115 people died ...

95 serious accidents have occurred in the Navale Bridge area in the last five years. 115 people have died in these accidents, according to the Traffic Police. 72 serious accidents have occurred in the last five years. 94 people have been injured in these accidents. Along with this, a total of 257 accidents have occurred in the last five years, including fatal, serious, and minor.