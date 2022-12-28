Pune: SPPU PhD candidates still waiting for Admission and Research mentor

Despite passing the entrance exam, some PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) students at Savitribai Phule Pune University are still waiting for admission (SPPU). There has also been no appointment for a research guide. As a result, the institution has set a deadline of January 15th to finish the candidates' admission, and students whose admission is pending have been offered relief.

All students who passed the entrance exam and received concessions have already completed the admission procedure at all of the university's authorised and connected research centres. However, in response to complaints that the admission process for certain students is still unfinished, the university's academic admission department issued a circular instructing the research centres to complete the admission procedure as soon as possible.

The university recently conducted an administrative inspection of the research centre. Receiving such complaints is still a significant concern. Before this PhD, Some admitted candidates should be assigned a Research Mentor as soon as possible. Incomplete entries must be finished. Then comes the new PhD. In the circular, the institution also stated that the names of the members nominated by the university will be notified for admission to the course.