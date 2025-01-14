Pune: Students Clash in College in Loni Kalbhor, Many Arrested

A clash broke out between two groups of students of a reputed college in Loni Kalbhor on Monday evening, January 14, a video of which went viral on social media. The video showed students fighting in the open.

"Some students have been taken into custody and a probe is on. There was an argument on Sunday over some trivial issue between second and third year engineering students. On Monday evening, these groups clashed," Loni Kalbhor police station inspector J Karankot said.