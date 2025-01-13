Pune Puncture Scam: Man Duped of Rs 6,500 at Repair Shop in Koregaon Park; Here's What Exactly Happened

Pune, Maharashtra (January 13, 2025): A recent puncture scam has come to light in the upscale area of Koregaon Park, where a young man was swindled out of ₹6,500 by a local puncture repair shop.

According to reports, the victim was traveling with his family from Ghorpadi to Kalyaninagar on January 12 when he noticed low tire pressure. He stopped at a nearby puncture shop to have the tire inspected. The mechanic claimed multiple punctures and recommended the use of liquid sealant for repairs. The mechanic explained that the punctures were caused by running over broken glass on the road.

Trusting the mechanic’s explanation, the man agreed to the repairs. The mechanic then applied liquid sealant to all four tires and charged him ₹6,500 for four bottles of the sealant, each priced at ₹1,599. Upon further inspection, the victim realized that only one tire had been punctured, and the sealant had been applied unnecessarily to all four tires.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, experts advise vehicle owners to remain calm and personally inspect the tire before getting repairs. They recommend counting the number of punctures and visiting trusted puncture repair shops. It is important to avoid rushing repairs and to ensure only necessary work is done. Additionally, always inquire about the cost before any repair work begins.