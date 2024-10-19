Pune: Supreme Court Road Safety Panel Mandates Helmet Use for Riders and Pillion to Curb Road Accidents

Pune is witnessing a rise in fatal road accidents hence former Justice Abhay Sapre suggested that helmets should be used by the rider and the pillion to avoid any serious implications caused by road accidents. Justice Abhay Sapre suggested imposing a strict helmet rule in Pune while addressing the Road Safety Committee meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, Pune. Justice Sapre even suggested that a road safety week should be organized to create public awareness about traffic rules.

Retired Justice Abhay Sapre, who is the Chairman of the Road Safety Committee constituted by the Supreme Court directed that all relevant agencies should strictly implement the road safety rules and prepare a comprehensive policy to prevent innocent citizens from getting killed in vehicle accidents.

He was speaking at the Road Safety Committee meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in the presence of Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Municipal Commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosle, Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Divisional Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner Varsha Ladda-Oontwal, Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil, Additional Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalskar, Pune Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad, Pimpri Chinchwad Regional Transport Officer Sandesh Chavan.

Addressing the serious issue of the increased number of victims due to careless and irresponsible driving, Justice Sapre said that the Supreme Court has taken serious notice to reduce road accidents, Justice Sapre suggested that the injured should get immediate medical treatment and the number of fatalities should be reduced. The Supreme Court has fixed the guiding principles for this from time to time and has constituted a Road Safety Committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court. He said that this committee is functioning permanently and submits the information regarding road safety measures and actions taken in this regard directly to the Supreme Court.

Considering the surge in the number of victims in road accidents, the transport department, police department and all related government agencies should work positively. Officers should discharge their responsibilities carefully and work selflessly in controlling road accidents. Strict implementation of road safety rules should be done using modern technology. Efforts should be made to reduce the number of victims in accidents. The instructions given in this meeting should be strictly followed by all concerned agencies stated Justice Sapre.

He further stated that due to the increase in the number of vehicles, road safety has become a serious problem, hence citizens must also follow traffic rules spontaneously. The vehicle driven on the highway should be in good condition, drivers should wear seat belts, should not talk on mobile phones while driving, should not drive at high speed, should not drive under the influence of alcohol, should renew vehicle license as well as vehicle and driver safety insurance periodically, should be aware of road safety measures, for this Justice Sapre suggested that traffic rules should be followed strictly.

Transport Commissioner Shri. Bhimanwar presented information about the various measures taken by the transport department for road safety. He informed that the number of accidental deaths has decreased by 30 per cent especially on the Mumbai-Pune highway and by 33 per cent on Samriddhi Highway.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Pulkundwar stated that helmets will be made compulsory for officers and employees working in all government, semi-government offices, municipal corporations, district councils, corporations and schools and colleges. Stating that action will be taken against those who do not use helmets, necessary instructions will be issued to the concerned department heads, Dr. Pulkundwar suggested conducting district and city inspections like the inspection of vehicles on state and national highways.

Retired Justice Sapre expressed his satisfaction with the organization of the 'Accident-Free Wari' campaign on behalf of the Pune Regional Transport Office and the road safety measures taken by the Transport Department.

Nanded Regional Transport Officer Vinay Ahire, Nagpur Regional Transport Officer Kiran Bidkar, Baramati Sub Regional Transport Officer Surendra Nikam, Gondia Sub Regional Transport Officer Rajendra Keskar were also present for the meeting.