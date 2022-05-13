Pune: Three gelatin sticks found at railway station

Pune: A bomb-like object was found at the Pune railway station. A BDDS team has arrived at the railway station. And platforms no. 1 and 2 have been emptied. After investigating BDDS team of police found three gelatin sticks in the suspicious item.

Some time ago, when RPF personnel came across a bomb-like object near the Dargah at Pune station, they immediately informed the local police. It is understood that a BDDS team of police later seized three gelatin sticks from there. The bomb disposal is currently underway on the grounds of BJ Medical College.

Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Suspicious items at the railway station found, but not those gelatin sticks. Further action is underway."