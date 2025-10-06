Pune Traffic Alert: Key Roads Near Tulja Bhavani Temple Closed 4–10 PM for Kojagiri Purnima; Check Alternate Routes

Durga Devi immersion processions will take place today at the Tulja Bhavani Temple in Pimple Gurav on the occasion of Kojagiri Purnima. A large number of devotees are expected to join the celebrations, leading to heavy traffic and crowding in the area. To maintain smooth traffic movement and ensure the convenience of residents and devotees, the Sangvi Traffic Division has prepared a special traffic management plan. Police teams have been deployed in advance to monitor key locations and implement safety measures throughout the evening.

Traffic restrictions and timings:

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Patil announced that traffic restrictions will be enforced from 4 PM to 10 PM on Monday. The road connecting Bank of Maharashtra Chowk in Pimple Gurav to the Tulja Bhavani Temple will remain completely closed to all vehicles during this period. No type of vehicle will be allowed entry on this route. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their travel routes in advance to avoid inconvenience and to follow police instructions strictly during the immersion procession.

Additional road closures:

In addition to the main route, the road from Srushti Chowk, passing in front of Tulja Bhavani Temple towards Bhairavnath Kamani, will also remain closed for the entire duration of the procession. Traffic police and local police teams will be stationed at all closure points to ensure proper implementation of restrictions. To minimize disruption, alternative routes and signboards will be in place. Authorities have requested drivers to remain patient and cooperative with on-ground officials to maintain order and ensure a smooth flow of both pedestrian and vehicular movement.

Alternative routes for commuters:

To help citizens navigate the restrictions, the Sangvi Traffic Division has arranged clear diversions. Vehicles from Bank of Maharashtra Chowk can turn right towards Kashi Vishweshwar Chowk to proceed further. Similarly, those traveling from Srushti Chowk can continue straight on the 60 Feet Road via Ramkrishna Mangal Karyalay Chowk. These alternate routes will remain open throughout the procession period. The police have ensured that signage and assistance will be available at every major junction to guide motorists and prevent confusion or traffic congestion.

Deployment and crowd management:

A special team has been formed by the Sangvi Traffic Department to manage the heavy influx of devotees expected during the immersion procession. Additional police personnel will be deployed at crowded spots and sensitive locations. Their main focus will be maintaining smooth traffic flow, ensuring the safety of devotees, and responding quickly to any emergencies. Strict monitoring will be done through patrolling teams and checkpoints. The authorities aim to balance crowd control and traffic regulation effectively while ensuring that the festive atmosphere remains peaceful and safe for everyone.