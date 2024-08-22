Pune: Two Minors Detained for Allegedly Molesting 13-Year-Old Girl After Forcing Her To Consume Alcohol

A shocking incident has come to light from Pune where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly molested by two minor boys after forcing the victim to consume alcohol and then recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The incident occurred on August 15 at multiple locations including Nana Peth, Haven Park in Wanowrie and Kalepadal area in Pune. The Samarth police have detained two minors involved in the crime and have also booked a girl who is the friend of the victim. The father of the victim has filed a complaint at the Samarth police station in this regard.

As per the police, the friend of the victim lured her and forced her to consume alcohol and then took her to her friend's house in Wanowrie where she was allegedly sexually molested by two minor boys while she was under the influence of alcohol and also recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

A case has been registered under sections 363, 376, 328, 506 and 34 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against three boys and a girl at the Samarth Police Station. The police have detained two minor boys and shifted them to the juvenile correction facility, further probe is underway.