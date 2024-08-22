Pune Shocker: 27-Year Old Dies by Jumping in Front of Train at Khadki Station After Dispute With Moneylenders

A young man identified as Rishikesh Jaydev Mhasare, 27, took his own life by jumping in front of a moving train at Khadki Railway Station. The incident occurred on June 9, and the deceased has been linked to a financial dispute involving several individuals.Mhasare, a pharmacy graduate employed at a local drug store, had been facing harassment from five colleagues over a loan he had taken from them. The accused are Anand Danda Naik, Balaji Bahirwal, Ganesh Bibinvare, Prashant Kadam, and Vikas Kasbe, all of whom also worked at the same store.

According to police reports, Mhasare had been making regular repayments but was subjected to ongoing harassment by the accused. This persistent abuse led Mhasare to a state of depression. He went missing on June 1, prompting his father, Jaydev Ramdas Mhasare, 58, to file a missing persons report with the Bibvewadi police. The case initially appeared to be an accidental death, but it was later revealed that Mhasare had sent a distressing message to his father’s mobile phone, expressing his despair over the harassment and his decision to end his life. Following this revelation, Jaydev Mhasare lodged a complaint, leading to a case being registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide on August 20. The Bibvewadi police have initiated further investigation into the case.