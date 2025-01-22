Pune Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended in THESE Areas on January 23; Check Details Here

Pune Water Cut on Thursday: Residents in several parts of Pune will face a water supply disruption on Thursday, January 23, 2025, due to urgent repairs on the main valve and water pipeline at the Taljai Tank, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced.

The repairs, deemed essential for maintaining the water distribution system, will result in a complete shutdown of the water supply in neighborhoods such as Bharati Vidyapeeth campus, Ambegaon Pathar, Chandrabagha, Nilgiri Chowk, Jijamata Underground Road area, Ambegaon Budruk, Dhanakawdi, Taljai Pathar (S.No. 3, 4, 7, 8), Meghdoot Society, Anand Bhavan Society, and surrounding regions.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water for the duration of the outage. The water supply is expected to be restored on Friday, Jan. 24, but at a reduced pressure. Delays are also possible.

The PMC has urged residents to cooperate during the disruption and plan accordingly. Officials said the repairs are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the city’s water infrastructure and ensure a more reliable supply in the future.

The PMC has also encouraged residents to conserve water and stay informed about any updates through its water supply department.

For further information, citizens can contact the PMC’s helpline or visit its official communication channels.