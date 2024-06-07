Pune Weather Update: City Under Yellow Alert Till June 10, IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms

Pune experienced moderate rainfall on June 06, but heavy rains lashed the city early on June 07. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts rain or thundershowers from June 07 to June 12, particularly in the afternoon or evening. The arrival of rains has provided relief from the heat, with the maximum temperature dropping to 35.0 degrees Celsius in various parts of the city.

In response to the anticipated heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued an alert for Pune district until June 10. A yellow alert has been issued for Pune until June 10, warning residents to be prepared for heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.