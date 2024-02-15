Pune: Youth Attempts Suicide Due to Casteist Abuse in Wagholi, 15 People Booked Under Atrocities Act

Pune: A youth tried to commit suicide after he was refused to use the parking, terrace, and other facilities of the society and was faced with casteist abuses. The Lonikand police have registered a case against 15 people, including builders, under the Atrocity Act.

A 26-year-old man lodged a complaint with the Lonikand police. A case has been registered against Sachin Jadhav (39), a resident of Gokul Park, Wagholi; Gajanan Abnave, Lata Gajanan Abnave, Sangram Abnave, Sayali Abnave, Dr.Pachhane and nine others (all residents of Siddhi Apartments, Domkhel Road, Wagholi). The incident took place between 1 pm and 10 pm on February 10 at Bakori Phata, Siddhi Apartments.

According to reports, the complainant and the accused know each other. Sachin Jadhav is the builder of the society. He has been accused of deliberately selling flats to Dalit people with the intention that it would be easier to take advantage of their poverty and get them out of the flat. Additionally, residents of the society denied the complainant and his brother access to the common parking, terrace, and maintenance in the society where they lived.

During a confrontation, the complainant's brother was beaten up and the accused hurled casteist abuses at him. Distressed, he tried to commit suicide. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil is investigating the case further.