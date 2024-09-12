Pune: Youth Sustains Severe Burns After High-Voltage Wire Falls on Him in Ravet

In a tragic incident in Ravet, a young man sustained severe burns after a 22kV high-voltage overhead electricity wire fell on him. The accident, which resulted in the youth being burned over 80 percent of his body, has raised serious concerns about safety and infrastructure.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the high-voltage wire, maintained by MSEDCL, came loose and fell onto the unsuspecting victim. Emergency services rushed to the scene and transported the injured youth to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving critical care. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has been booked in connection with the incident.