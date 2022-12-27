Punekar's to ring new year with special cricket match

Cricket lovers have many reasons to look forward to the New Year as The Men in Blue are due to return to the city after a 22-month hiatus. The most recent international event to take place in the city was India's three-match ODI series versus England.

The second Twenty20 International of this series will be held in Pune on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium, Gahunje, according to MCA secretary Riyaz Bagwan. India is scheduled to open their home season against archrivals and neighbours Sri Lanka.

The T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka is set to kick off India's domestic international season on January 3, 2023, one week after the tour of Bangladesh, which concluded on December 26, 2022. On January 3, 2023, The Men in Blue will play their first Twenty20 International match in Mumbai before travelling to Pune. The day and night match would be India's 13th international match at the venue and the fourth T20I to be held there. MCA Stadium has so far hosted 51 Indian Premier League (IPL) games in addition to 2 Tests, 7 ODIs, and 3 T20Is.

India has won two of the three T20Is played here (by 5 wickets against England in 2012 and by 78 runs against Sri Lanka in 2020), while losing one (by 5 wickets against Sri Lanka in 2016).In addition, the hosts hope to even out their 1-1 (win-loss) T20I record with Sri Lanka and establish positive series momentum.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts can count on a thrilling match that promises to sizzle and scorch; a baseline through the new year 2023!