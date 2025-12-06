Punit Balan Group Announces New Cricket Academy Built to BCCI Standards in Pune

Pune is set to see an expansion in its cricket infrastructure with the launch of the Punit Balan Cricket Academy, announced by the Punit Balan Group. The academy, which aims to operate on BCCI-level standards, will function from two grounds — Sinhgad College Ground in Vadgaon and a cricket facility in Lonavala.

According to the group, the academy plans to host official BCCI matches from the next season and will be staffed by BCCI-certified coaches. Admissions are expected to open on January 1, with training scheduled to begin on January 15. As it will function as a professional training centre, the number of seats will be limited.

The academy will have indoor practice wickets to allow year-round training, including during the monsoon, and will provide hostel facilities at both locations for outstation players. Additional amenities such as a gym, swimming pool, fitness coaching, and sports conditioning have also been planned.

Separate batches for women cricketers will be offered at concessional rates, which the organisers say is intended to encourage wider participation in the sport. Players training at the academy may also get opportunities to compete in invitational tournaments through the PBG Judicial Cricket Club.

In a statement, Punit Balan said the initiative aims to create structured opportunities for young players from Pune and Maharashtra and to improve access to professional-level training.