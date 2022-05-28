Recruitment process will be implemented in Pune for Police force

Pune: After four years, the police recruitment process will start once again in the state. The recruitment process for the vacant posts in the police force will start from June 15. Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil announced on Friday that 7,000 vacancies would be filled for various posts. He clarified that the recruitment process for 15,000 posts would be carried out after the approval of the Cabinet.

Home Minister Walse-Patil has announced the date of recruitment process, which is a great opportunity for the youth who want to work in the police department. The Home Department has so far completed the recruitment process for five and a half thousand posts. Also, the recruitment process for 7,000 will start from June 15. Considering the number of vacancies in the police force and the need for manpower, the Home Department will ask the Cabinet to fill another 15,000 posts. The role of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is positive.

No transfers will be made till the completion of the tenure of the police. But, this decision has to be made when it is administratively necessary. The Director General of Police has the power to transfer up to the post of Inspector of Police. Ministers have the power to transfer the post of Deputy Superintendent. The Chief Minister has the power to transfer officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS). Transparency will be maintained regarding transfers, said Valse-Patil.