Small and big Sheikh Salla Mosque establish in place of Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar temples in Pune

Pune: The ancient temples of Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar in the city were demolished and places of worship like Shaikh Salla were built there. MNS state general secretary Ajay Shinde said that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will now do its utmost to re-establish these temples. In his speech at Raj Thackeray's meeting on Sunday, Shinde made a public statement about this.

Shinde said, these were the main temples in the old Pune city. It also includes the Nageshwar temple at Rasta Peth. When the invaders captured the city of Pune, both the temples of Punyeshwar and Narayaneshwar were demolished and other places of worship were built there. It is now called Chhota Sheikh Salla and Bada Sheikh Salla. At that time, Nageshwar temple was saved by the invaders.

Shinde claimed that historians and archaeologists have studied the site and found that there is a temple there. Some other organizations in the city have also filed suit in the court against this, Shinde said, adding that some other organizations have also filed counter-claims against him. He said that we have been dealing with this issue for a long time through MNS.

Meanwhile, Shinde said that there was evidence that there were temples there. Representatives of some Hindu organizations had also tried to perform Aarti at this place. A case was registered against him. Even after Shinde made a public statement in this regard in his speech on Sunday, the police have now issued security around both the places of worship.