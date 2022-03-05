SSC & HSC Exam: Police 'watch' on 10th and 12th examination centers

Pune: The Pune Police will be keeping a "watch" on the 10th and 12th standard examination centers conducted by the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. Have been implemented. (HSC And SSC Exam Updates) Class XII examination has started from 4th March and this examination will continue till 7th April. The 10th exam will start on March 15 and will continue till April 4. In the area under Pune Police Commissionerate, there are 262 examination centers for class XII and 512 examination centers for class X. The 10th and 12th standard examinations will be held at 774 centers.

Special measures have been taken by the Pune Police in view of the letter received from the Pune Divisional Board of Education to ensure smooth conduct of the examination process. Dr. Ravindra Shiswe, Joint Commissioner of Police, has issued various restraining orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, except for students and examinees in the premises of the examination center. Violators of the relevant order will be liable to punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

The orders issued by the police are as follows: * Students, Collector or Controller of Examinations are not permitted to enter the examination center within 100 meters of the examination center buildings. * Public STDs, faxes, Xerox booths, pagers, Mobile phones, laptops, internet facilities will not be allowed to be used. It will be prohibited to write or paste any text related to the examination in the premises of the examination center.