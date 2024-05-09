Tech Giant Cognizant Faces Bribery Allegations in Pune: ACB Initiates Investigation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against tech giant Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited on Wednesday for allegedly bribing government officials through Larsen and Toubro Limited (L&T) to obtain permits and environmental clearances for setting up its campus in Hinjewadi, Pune.

The ACB has booked Cognizant Technology Solutions India Private Limited, L&T, and unknown government officials under sections 7, 8, 12, 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 and section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) CrPC 156(3), following a complaint filed by Delhi-based retired police officer and environmental activist Prit Pal Singh, aged 72.

Despite continued follow-ups by Singh, the ACB, Pune, had previously failed to file any complaint. Finally, Singh sought judicial intervention. On April 19, the Court directed the ACB to conduct an inquiry into the matter, but the ACB initially disregarded the court's orders. In response, Singh filed a contempt petition, compelling the ACB officials to file an FIR and initiate an investigation.

The ACB submitted its response in court, arguing that Singh, as a third party, was not directly involved in the bribery case that allegedly occurred in 2013-14. The ACB claimed that Singh had failed to disclose the names of the officials involved in presenting and accepting the bribe, making it difficult to pursue the case. However, following a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday morning, the ACB finally filed an FIR at the Bundgarden Police Station in compliance with the court's directives. ACP Sudam Pachorkar has been assigned as the investigating officer of the case.