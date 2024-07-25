Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Pune: Buildings and Roads Submerged, Helpline Numbers Issued

Pune City and its neighboring areas have been grappling with severe flooding following incessant rainfall over the past two days. The civic administration has been compelled to release nearly 40,000 cusecs of water from dams including Khadakwasla, exacerbating flood-like conditions across Pune.Numerous major bridges and roads in the city have succumbed to the rising waters, severely disrupting commuter traffic and causing widespread inconvenience. Authorities have urgently advised citizens to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Pune, indicating the likelihood of intensified rainfall in the coming hours.

Approximately 15 residential societies in Sinhagad Road and surrounding areas have been submerged, triggering widespread chaos. Among the affected societies are Dwarka Society in Ekta Nagri on Sinhagad Road, Sharad Sarovar Society, Sham Sundar Society, and others in Nimbajnagar. Floodwaters have breached Vishalnagar, Jagtap Dairy Vinas Society, and Kundannagar Housing Society, inundating homes up to the first floor.Rescue and relief efforts are currently underway, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed to assist affected residents.

In areas like Nimbajnagar and Sinhagad Road, where people are stranded in their homes, local rescue teams have collaborated to provide essential supplies such as food and drinking water. Several vital bridges including Balewadi Bridge, Mula Nadi Bridge, Sangam Road Bridge, Holkar Bridge, Sangamwadi Bridge, Maharshi Shinde Bridge, Hadapsar-Mundhwa Road Bridge, Matang Bridge, Yerwada Shantinagar Bridge, Nimbajnagar Bridge, Moi Bridge, and Indrayani Bridge on Chikli Road within Pune Municipal Corporation limits are submerged due to the swelling waters. In response to the escalating situation, the district administration has imposed a 24-hour ban on tourist activities at various locations. For emergency assistance, citizens are urged to contact Pune Municipal Disaster Management at 020 25501269, 020 25506800, or 020 67801500.