Udayanraje Bhonsle: 'Lal Mahal not a place for filming dance song, demand strict action'

A prominent Pune dancer, Vaishnavi Patil, along with 2 men and a woman, carried out an impromptu 20-minute 'Laavni' dance performance inside the historic Lal Mahal (Red Palace) on April 16, and later posted the video on YouTube and other social media.

After the video of Vaishnavi Patil went viral on social media, it has been strongly protested by political parties and Maratha organizations. NCP, Shiv Sena, Sambhaji Brigade, All India Maratha Federation and BJP have lodged protests in this regard. BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Udayan Raje Bhosale has expressed his anger through a Facebook post demanding legal action. NCP leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has also said that this should not happen again.

Lal Mahal is a historical monument and it has a long history. Therefore, Lal Mahal is the identity of all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj lovers. Considering the sanctity of the sculptures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau Mansaheb in this palace, Lalmahal is not a place for filming dance songs. However, we have no objection to filming related to any historical, social or cultural event in this place. But, it is necessary to take into account the history of this building. If anyone is using this building for commercial purposes only, we will not tolerate it. Therefore, the police should take strict action against the culprits.

Which municipal officer gave her permission? Also, if allowed, on what terms and conditions was it allowed? This should be investigated. What exactly is the purpose of filming in this building? At the same time, the police should check the shooting and take strict action against the culprits, said Udayan Raje Bhosale.