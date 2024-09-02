Vanraj Andekar Murder: Pune Police Detain Three Suspects in Ex-NCP Corporator's Killing

Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot and stabbed with a koyta on Sunday evening at the Nana Peth area in Pune resulting in his death. As per the police prima facia investigations suggest that the murder was a result of a family dispute concerning money within the Andekar family. In the latest update on the Vanraj Andekar murder case, the Pune City Police have now detained three suspects involved in the crime.

Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar was standing near the Doke Talim area at Nana Pethe at around 8:30 pm on Sunday night when the assailant approached on two-wheelers and opened fire at point-blank range shooting six bullets from a pistol towards Andekar and also brutally stabbed him with a Koyta. Ganesh Komkar who is the brother-in-law of Vanraj Andekar and son-in-law of infamous gangster Bandu Andekar is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder as per the police.

Komkar who is also an on-record criminal launched an acid attack on Shiv Sena city chief Rambhau Parekh a few years ago. As per the police, Komkar along with his accomplice killed Vanraj Andekar due to a financial dispute within the family.

The Andekar gang is known in Pune for heinous crimes such as extortion, murder, half-murder and others. Vanraj Andekar's mother Rajashree Andekar, and his uncle Udaykant Andekar served as corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation while his his sister Vatsala Andekar served as a Moyor of Pune City. His father Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar is a dreaded gangster involved in various crimes of serious nature in Pune and other cities. Vanraj Andekar contested the election from the NCP ticket in 2017 and was elected as a corporator from the Rasta Peth-Ravivar Peth Ward in Pune. Later he joined the NCP Ajit Pawar faction after the NCP split.

The murder of Vanraj Andekar has spread a sense of terror in the city while the Pune City Police have beefed up the security in the Nana Peth area to avoid any unfortunate incidents as the support of the Andekar family has gathered in large numbers at the Sassoon General Hospital, Samarth Police Station and near Andekar residence in Nana Peth.